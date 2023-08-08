$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest in US history

Mega Millions
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing of $1.58 billion, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Kennesaw, Ga. There now have been 31 straight drawings without a big jackpot winner.(Mike Stewart | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Lottery players will have another shot Tuesday night at a massive Mega Millions prize that ranks among the largest jackpots in U.S. history.

The estimated $1.58 billion prize has been gradually building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18.

Each drawing without a winner pushes the prize closer to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that someone in California won last year. The second largest in size was in 2016, when the Powerball jackpot reached a nearly identical amount of $1.586 billion.

Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to odds of one in 302.6 million.

The $1.58 billion payout would go to a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. But people usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday’s jackpot would be an estimated $783.3 million.

The money would be subject to federal taxes. Many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tanker truck rolled over on I-65, causing the interstate to be shut down.
Tanker overturns, closes I-65 in Robertson County
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Daniel Steven Mabrey
Remains of missing Putnam County man found in Kentucky
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of sexually soliciting a minor, buying alcohol,...
Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Latest News

Whataburger is giving away free burgers during its 73rd anniversary.
National Whataburger Day: Here’s how you can get a free Whataburger today
Scattered strong - severe storms are likely in the Mid State Wednesday afternoon & Wednesday...
First Alert Forecast: Multiple rounds of strong - severe storms Wednesday & Wednesday night
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery Police Department holds ‘Riverfront Brawl’ press conference
Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Fort Campbell...
Fort Campbell soldier dies in motorcycle crash
Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
Storm-damaged eastern US communities clear downed trees and race to restore power