WATCH: Tour of Metro Schools' new James Lawson High School

“Built at a cost of approximately $124,000,000, it was designed with the Academies of Nashville model in mind.”
Tour of Metro Schools' new James Lawson High School
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - School is set to start at Bellevue’s new high school on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Metro Schools gave folks an inside look before it officially opens.

MNPS shared a video tour of the new James Lawson High School on Monday.

James Lawson High is replacing Hillwood High School and the $150 million campus can be found on 273 acres in Bellevue.

“With more than 150 teachers and staff, the new school is a 307,000-square-foot facility designed to accommodate up to 1,600 students. Built at a cost of approximately $124,000,000, it was designed with the Academies of Nashville model in mind,” MNPS said.

“The school has a theater/auditorium with seating for 500 and a gymnasium that can seat more than 1,600. Also included are a small practice gym and wrestling rooms, various art rooms, music rooms, and choir practice areas.

Outdoor baseball, softball, football, soccer, and practice fields are all featured at the new facility.

The new campus was built with sustainability in mind, as a geothermal system will be used to heat and cool the building, along with a 75Kw solar array on the roof to power most of the school. There is also a partial green roof visible from the third-floor level in front of the cafeteria, according to the release.

