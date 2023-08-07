VIDEO: Man steals car, garbage truck, leads officers on multi-county chase, police say

Police said that it all started just after 7:00 a.m. when the driver of the stolen garbage truck ran from officers in Knox County.
Sevierville Police Department
Sevierville Police Department(Sevierville Police Department)
By David Sikes
Published: Aug. 7, 2023
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man stabbed a woman, stole her car, then stole a garbage truck, leading officers on a multi-county chase, Communications Manager Scott Erland with KPD said.

The incident happened early Monday morning, Erland said, when the suspect, Shawn White, 43, of Clinton, stabbed a woman in the Fountain City area and stole her car. That woman’s injuries should not threaten her life, Erland said.

After stealing the woman’s car, White crashed near downtown Knoxville and left the scene, Erland said.

From there, White reportedly flagged down a garbage truck on Henley street, holding the driver at knifepoint and forcing him to drive towards Chapman Highway. White also stabbed the truck driver, who is expected to survive, Erland said, and drove the truck down Chapman Highway.

The truck driver had to jump out the cab of the vehicle as it was moving, Erland said.

White was taken into custody in Sevierville after a police chase, Erland said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

