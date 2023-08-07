Study: These Tennessee cities ranked among best housing markets in U.S. for first-time homebuyers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Buying a home for the first time can be one of the biggest purchases you ever make in your life, and a new study found the best housing markets for buying your first home in 2023.

According to SmartAsset, several Tennessee cities found themselves in the rankings when it comes to markets and their friendliness to first-time homebuyers.

“These Southern areas are projected to have the highest growth in home value over the next year. Home values in Tennessee (Knoxville, Johnson City), Georgia (Athens, Savannah) and North Carolina (Wilmington, Winston-Salem, Greenville) are expected to go up from 8.2% to 9.8% by July 2024,” the study said.

Here’s a look at where some Tennessee cities found themselves in the rankings:

No. 10 Jackson

No. 15 Clarksville

No. 21 Memphis

No. 27 Knoxville

No. 32 Johnson City

No. 35 Chattanooga

No. 54 Nashville

SmartAsset found that homes in Jackson average just south of $200,000 at the end of May 2023.

“Jackson homes averaged $196,667 at the end of May 2023, with a projected 7.4% growth potential by next summer. Residents here have a median income of $55,421 per year and can expect a home to take about 17 days from a listing’s debut to get under contract.”

The study looked at affordability, growth potential, competition and social metrics to come up with their rankings of 185 metro areas throughout the U.S.

