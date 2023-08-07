Search underway for suspect, vehicle that seriously injured motorcyclist in hit-and-run crash in Hermitage

The motorcyclist’s official condition is critical but non-life threatening, according to MNPD.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured and suffered multiple broken bones following a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Hermitage.

Metro Nashville Police are searching for a gold Nissan SUV or Pathfinder with heavy front-end damage that was driven by a woman on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was initially in critical condition after the crash but has improved since being treated at the hospital. Police say the gold Nissan SUV turned in front of the motorcycle while trying to turn onto Sweden Drive.

Officers attempted to locate the vehicle after the crash but were unsuccessful. The motorcyclist’s official condition is critical but non-life threatening, according to MNPD.

Nashville Fire personnel also responded to the crash at about 6 p.m. on Saturday. NFD said the victim was taken to a Veteran’s Affairs Hospital per his request and was talking with first responders en route to the hospital.

