Rutherford County rolls out clear bag policy for school events

The new policy is part of an overall plan to make school campuses safer.
Rutherford County Schools' clear bag policy in effect
By Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County students are heading back to the classroom this morning on Monday and some changes are in place for those planning to attend school events this year.

Starting this season, Rutherford County Schools now has a clear bag policy, aimed at making school campuses safer.

For those planning to attend a game, or any other school event, only clear tote bags will be allowed inside the facilities.

Previous Coverage:
Rutherford Co. schools to vote on clear bag policy at extracurricular events
Rutherford County Schools considers clear bag policy for events

Purses, diaper bags, and backpacks are no longer allowed.

These items will need to go into a clear bag before entering the facility.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to...
Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix
Lebanon Police Department
Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of I-40 Westbound, Lebanon Police say
Nash Pink Ride hopes to provide a safer experience for drivers and passengers.
Nash Pink Ride offers safe rides for women
wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible today into tonight
Firefighters responded to Fun Spot in Kissimmee, Florida, after a call reporting a child fell...
6-year-old hospitalized after apparent fall from roller coaster, officials say

Latest News

School is back in several Middle Tennessee counties on Monday, August 7.
Cheatham County students return to class
Rutherford County Schools' clear bag policy in effect
Clear bags required at Rutherford County school events
Skid marks on road (generic)
Smyrna man arrested on street racing allegations
The Smyrna man was arrested after he was seen “whipping and sliding” in an orange Mustang...
Street racing arrest made in South Nashville