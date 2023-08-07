Rutherford County rolls out clear bag policy for school events
The new policy is part of an overall plan to make school campuses safer.
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County students are heading back to the classroom this morning on Monday and some changes are in place for those planning to attend school events this year.
Starting this season, Rutherford County Schools now has a clear bag policy, aimed at making school campuses safer.
For those planning to attend a game, or any other school event, only clear tote bags will be allowed inside the facilities.
Previous Coverage:
Purses, diaper bags, and backpacks are no longer allowed.
These items will need to go into a clear bag before entering the facility.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.