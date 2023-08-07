Rutherford County rolls out clear bag policy for school events

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County students are heading back to the classroom this morning on Monday and some changes are in place for those planning to attend school events this year.

Starting this season, Rutherford County Schools now has a clear bag policy, aimed at making school campuses safer.

For those planning to attend a game, or any other school event, only clear tote bags will be allowed inside the facilities.

Purses, diaper bags, and backpacks are no longer allowed.

These items will need to go into a clear bag before entering the facility.

In the first #RCSSundayMessage of the 2023-2024 school year, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan shares three important things that you need to know regarding the upcoming year. pic.twitter.com/A0wBv6LL39 — RC Schools (@rucoschools) August 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.