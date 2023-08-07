Rep. Justin Jones seeks full reinstatement after being reelected to TN House following April expulsion

Jones was expelled from the House in April and after a called special election, he won his seat back with 78% of the vote.
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, delivers remarks at a rally Monday, April 10, 2023, in...
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, delivers remarks at a rally Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The counsel for Tennessee Three member and recently reelected Representative Justin Jones has requested Speaker Cameron Sexton to confirm he will be reinstated to all rights, duties and privileges of his office before the special session on Aug. 21.

Jones was expelled from the House in April and, after a called special election, won his seat back with 78% of the vote.

Jones and Justin Pearson, who also won back his House seat, were expelled for their involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor days after the mass shooting at The Covenant School.

In the letter to Speaker Sexton, Jones’ counsel is seeking full reinstatement.

“Representative Jones has thus been duly reelected, and his committee assignments must be restored immediately along with all other rights and benefits enjoyed by every duly elected House member,” Jones’ counsel wrote in the letter.

“Representative Jones’ full and immediate reinstatement is particularly critical given the special legislative session that is scheduled to begin on Aug. 21, just two weeks from today.”

You can read the letter in full below:

