Police, TBI arrest multiple human traffickers in Alcoa, officials say

By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department along with the help of the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and the 5th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office conducted a two-day undercover operation that resulted in the arrest of seven men accused of seeking sex from minors, a report from the TBI said.

All seven men arrested have been booked into the Blount County Jail on charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act, according to the TBI.

  • Rene Gonzalez, 44, of Sevierville
  • Hardkkumar Patel, 31, of Knoxville
  • Jorge Pickens, 21, of Knoxville
  • Bradford Hartman, 34, of Maryville
  • Kenneth Price, 60, of Rogersville
  • Jeremiah Williams, 23, of Knoxville
  • Chethan Ranganatha, 40, of Knoxville

The operation focused on tracking down traffickers who prey on victims on websites known to be linked to prostitution or commercial sex cases with minors, according to the TBI.

The investigation also helped identify two women victims of human trafficking, and they were offered housing and counseling through Grow Free Tennessee, a program of the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

