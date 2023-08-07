One lane reopens after semi overturns on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One lane has reopened on Interstate 65 northbound north of Millersville after a crash involving an overturned semi closed the interstate.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, among other agencies, are investigating the crash near Mile Marker 105, south of White House. The crash had previously shut down all lanes.

Drivers should still seek alternative routes until the crash is cleared. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Exit 104/Bethel Road.

THP said injuries are being reported, so it does not have a timeline for when the interstate will fully reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates here.

