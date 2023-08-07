Nolensville Little League one game away from 3rd straight World Series appearance
The boys from Tennessee will face off against Florida in the regional championship at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little leaguers from Nolensville are at it again as they’re one win away from making it to a third straight Little League World Series.
In an elimination game rematch against Georgia in the Southeast Regional, Nolensville won 4-0 on Monday.
The boys from Tennessee will face off against Florida in the regional championship at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will head to the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The LLWS is set for Aug. 16-27.
