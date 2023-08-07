Nolensville Little League one game away from 3rd straight World Series appearance

The boys from Tennessee will face off against Florida in the regional championship at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Honolulu stands on the first baseline and Nolensville, Tenn. on the third base line during the...
Honolulu stands on the first baseline and Nolensville, Tenn. on the third base line during the playing of the national anthem before the United States Championship baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Honolulu won 5-1.(AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Little leaguers from Nolensville are at it again as they’re one win away from making it to a third straight Little League World Series.

In an elimination game rematch against Georgia in the Southeast Regional, Nolensville won 4-0 on Monday.

The boys from Tennessee will face off against Florida in the regional championship at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will head to the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The LLWS is set for Aug. 16-27.

