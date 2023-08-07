No arrests yet in Montgomery Riverfront brawl; Tuesday news conference called

A weekend brawl involving multiple people along the riverfront in Montgomery has made headlines across the nation.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - While there are four active warrants, no arrests have been made as of Monday evening, two days after a weekend brawl involving multiple people along the riverfront in Montgomery made headlines across the nation.

The incident was captured on video from multiple angles.

“We want to make sure that the community is aware that we are fully engaged, and we are doing all of our due diligence to find out exactly what took place,” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said Monday.

Asked why no one was yet in custody, Reed said that will be explained Tuesday during a news conference set by the police department for 1 p.m.

MPD investigators are combing through multiple videos provided by the public, as well as the City of Montgomery’s own video surveillance systems. They’re asking anyone with more footage to submit it to Starcenter@montgomeryal.gov.

MPD said the incident started shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday on the dock along the Alabama River. Units responded to the 200 block of Coosa Street regarding a disturbance. On scene, officers encountered a large group of people engaged in a physical altercation.

One video shared with WSFA 12 News by a viewer, which runs approximately four minutes and 30 seconds, shows the moments leading up to the confrontation and the initial scuffle that quickly escalated.

A passenger on the Harriott II Riverboat was recording when a confrontation turned into a fight involving multiple people.

The viewer, narrating what she was watching while aboard the riverboat, said an unnamed person in a white shirt, whom she said was part of the boat’s crew, got off the riverboat and went to move a pontoon boat that was blocking the city-owned Harriott II’s ability to dock.

As the crewmember appears to untie the pontoon boat’s rope, a man runs up to confront him. While it’s unknown exactly what was being said between the two, body language clearly indicated an escalation before others also ran to the boat to confront the crewmember.

Approximately three minutes after the confrontation began, an unidentified man ran up and shoved the crewmember, at which point the physical altercation between multiple people began.

Other videos showed people being punched, shoved, kicked and at least one person was knocked off the pier and into the water.

A WSFA 12 News crew responded to the scene and found multiple police units who had placed several people in handcuffs. MPD said the unidentified people were detained and that charges were pending.

Reed released a statement Sunday afternoon:

“I feel like it’s an unfortunate incident,” the mayor said Monday. “It’s something that shouldn’t have happened, and it’s something that we’re investigating right now.”

The mayor further noted that, ““we’ll come through this together as a community, collectively, as we have other situations, as well.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to...
Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix
A tanker truck rolled over on I-65, causing the interstate to be shut down.
I-65 closed after tanker rollover crash
Lebanon Police Department
Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of I-40 Westbound, Lebanon Police say
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Nash Pink Ride hopes to provide a safer experience for drivers and passengers.
Nash Pink Ride offers safe rides for women

Latest News

A family who lived in a South Nashville apartment complex said they’ve had six months of misery.
Family waiting for insurance relief after fire
Nashville man accused of failing to repay former lovers across the country.
Accused 'selfie scammer' sued by former lovers
Metro schools currently have about 170 open teacher positions.
MNPS dealing with hundreds of job openings
Tennessee girls scouts delivered over 50,000 cookie packages.
Fort Campbell soldiers receive sweet surprise
Father Charles Strobel, the founder of Room In The Inn, passed away at the age of 80.
Community remembers the life of Charles Strobel