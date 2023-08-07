New school safety measures for Rutherford, Cheatham counties

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County students are heading back to the classroom this morning on Monday and some changes are in place for those planning to attend school events this year.

Starting this season, Rutherford County Schools now has a clear bag policy, aimed at making school campuses safer.

For those planning to attend a game, or any other school event, only clear tote bags will be allowed inside the facilities.

Purses, diaper bags, and backpacks are no longer allowed. These items will need to go into a clear bag before entering the facility.

New clear bag policy aims to ensure school safety in Rutherford County. (WSFA 12 News)

Summer break is officially over for Cheatham County students, as well.

They, too, will have introduced major changes to ensure student safety.

All visitors will now have to show identification to the camera at the door and must be prepared to answer a few questions before coming onto school grounds.

School is back in several Middle Tennessee counties on Monday, August 7.

Parents who are checking their children out of school will be asked to wait outside the building while school staff bring the child to them.

The goal is to maintain a controlled environment and minimizes unauthorized access within the schools.

Families are still welcome to have lunch with their children, but you must tell the front office in advance.

To have something delivered to your child at school, the front office will also need to be notified beforehand.

Additionally, appointments to meet with any of the school staff members must be scheduled ahead of time.

One major change will affect students, directly - they will have to keep their backpacks, lunch boxes, and sports bags in their lockers. Students are no longer permitted to carry backpacks from class to class.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.