Neighbors say they saw man fly off motorcycle in hit-and-run crash in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who were in the area told WSMV they saw a car crash into someone on a motorcycle in Hermitage on Saturday.

Witness Kiera Beasley said neighbors told her a car was speeding down Lebanon Pike and crashed into the motorcyclist trying to turn onto the road.

“A lot of people ran out to try and help whoever was on the ground,” Beasley said. “They looked limp.”

“It was just scattered,” Beasley said. “I missed it by a split second.”

When she saw the aftermath of the crash, she said she rolled down her window and asked a neighbor what happened.

“She told me someone was hit by a car on a motorcycle,” Beasley said. “That’s when I saw them pumping on him. The neighbors that I saw were traumatized. They ran up as I was trying to exit the neighborhood.”

Beasley said she saw a lot of kids and neighbors crying.

Beasley said the neighbors said the car hit the motorcycle so hard, the driver flew off their bike. She said what shocked her most was that the person who hit the motorcyclist did not stop and instead, sped off.

“It’s just heartbreaking to know that someone would just do that and just keep going,” Beasley said. “It breaks my heart, and I hope that he’s doing ok.”

Beasley and neighbors said they watched paramedics rush the person away in an ambulance.

WSMV4 reached out to Metro Police for additional information but has not yet received a response.

