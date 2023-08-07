Nashville Predators hosting Craft Beer Festival

“This event is guaranteed to be the ‘coolest’ beer festival in town!”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Looking to get the weekend started off in Smashville during the summer?

Well, the Nashville Predators are hosting their Craft Beer Festival on Friday, Aug. 11.

The Preds are helping folks get out of the summer sun and enjoy some craft brews, food, games and entertainment. Proceeds from the festival are going to the Preds Foundation, which supports nonprofits and programs in the Middle Tennessee community.

Click here to learn more about the festival.

