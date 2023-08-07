Multi-apartment fire under investigation in Carthage

The fire happened at 117 Duffy Avenue on Saturday night.
A community of apartments went up in flames on Saturday night.
A community of apartments went up in flames on Saturday night.(Carthage Fire Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Carthage Fire Department responded to a multi-apartment fire over the weekend that left a community without homes.

The fire happened at 117 Duffy Avenue on Saturday night. The community of closely grouped apartments caught fire and is considered a total loss, according to the fire department.

The Carthage Fire Department, alongside the state fire marshal’s office, is investigating the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the victims, who appears to have lost everything.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

