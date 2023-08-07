Multi-apartment fire under investigation in Carthage
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Carthage Fire Department responded to a multi-apartment fire over the weekend that left a community without homes.
The fire happened at 117 Duffy Avenue on Saturday night. The community of closely grouped apartments caught fire and is considered a total loss, according to the fire department.
The Carthage Fire Department, alongside the state fire marshal’s office, is investigating the cause of the fire.
A GoFundMe has been set up for one of the victims, who appears to have lost everything.
