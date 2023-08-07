Morgan Wallen, Jason Aldean & more performing in concert benefitting Covenant School at Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several country music artists are hosting a benefit concert for The Covenant School at the Grand Ole Opry House Monday night.

“A Covenant Knight at the Grand Ole Opry House” will be hosted by Storme Warren and feature a two-hour concert featuring Anne Wilson, Brandon Heath, Jason Aldean, Jeffrey Steele, Lee Brice, Maddie & Tae, Morgan Wallen, NEEDTOBREATHE, Old Dominion, Zach Williams and special guests.

All proceeds will go to The Covenant School Community Fund to support mental health and more.

The show will also be produced by two Covenant School parents who just so happen to be veterans in the music industry, Houston Phillips and Chad Schultz. You can also donate to The Covenant School HERE.

