Metro schools plan to fill nearly 200 open positions into the school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) head back to school Tuesday, but the district still has some job openings to fill.

Metro schools currently have about 170 teaching openings and several hundred open positions for support staff, like bus drivers and bus monitors.

The district says they’re working well into the school year to fill these positions.

Teachers and parents gathered at the new Goodlettsville Elementary on Monday afternoon during a ribbon cutting for the school. A mother said one of her children will attend the new school this school year.

“Well, my boys are rambunctious, and they love to learn, but they’ve got so much energy,” Katie Lukes, a mother of four, said.

Though the new building is an exciting new feat, staffing shortages loom for the district. Despite the seemingly high number, MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said the district is “comfortable.”

”We’re pretty comfortable with where we’re at this year, in terms of certificated teacher vacancies,” Braisted said. “We’ve also added several hundred new positions to our rosters this year, which are called classroom associates.”

”As a district with 80,000 students, with 132 schools there’s always going to be some vacancies throughout the year as we try to fill them,” Braisted added. “That’s why we’re constantly hiring.”

Sean Braisted said support staff will not have the transportation problems they had a few years ago.

“Bus drivers, paraprofessionals, nutrition services, those are the type of positions we always have some openings for,” Braisted said. “But we are able to also cover the needs of the district and the students with the staffing we do have.”

If you’re interested in working for the district, you can apply at their website.

