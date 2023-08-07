Man charged with touching woman ‘inappropriately’ at Nashville Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man last Friday after a woman accused him of touching her without her consent while visiting the Nashville Public Library.

According to the arrest affidavit, MNPD officers were dispatched to the Nashville Library at 615 Church Street Friday afternoon after a woman reported being touched inappropriately by a man. Officers arrived to find 34-year-old Richard Walker being held away from the woman by library security.

The woman told officers that she had met the man earlier in the day when he shared his food with her, but had no prior relationship with the man, the arrest report states. She said she was sitting in the non-fiction section of the library when Walker approached and sat next to her. He then reached over and “grabbed her buttocks” without her consent. She said she immediately told him to not touch her, and he was apologetic.

Camera footage of the incident shows Walker seated next to the woman, then standing up to gather his things before groping the woman. The woman can be seen using her arm to push Walker’s hand away.

Walker denied ever touching the woman, despite the security footage showing otherwise. He was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

