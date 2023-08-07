Luke Bryan’s new music video filmed in Springfield

Film crews are not strangers to Robertson County.
Luke Bryan's new music video was filmed in Springfield.
Luke Bryan's new music video was filmed in Springfield.(Smokey Barn News)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WMSV) – Tennesseans who watch Luke Bryan’s new music video for his hit “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” might recognize some local spots in the video.

The video released Sunday was shot in Springfield, Tennessee on Free Dreaming Farm by photographer Jim Wright, according to WSMV4′s partners at Smokey Barn News. “But I Got A Beer In My Hand” was written by Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem, and Geoff Warburton, and was produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens, Smokey Barn reported.

“It’s one of the fastest rising singles of Luke’s career catapulting into the Top 15 within 11 weeks of its launch,” Smokey Barn said. “Luke debuted the song for television audiences on the season finale of American Idol in May.”

Film crews are not strangers to Robertson County. Dan + Shay, Thomas Howell, Nicole Kidman, Kris Kristofferson and even Johnny Cash have come to Robertson County to film movies and music videos, according to Smokey Barn News.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

