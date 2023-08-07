Hit-and-run crash damages home in Murfreesboro

Nobody was hurt in the crash, according to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.
Murfreesboro home damaged in hit-and-run crash
Murfreesboro home damaged in hit-and-run crash
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hit-and-run crash caused damage to a home in Murfreesboro, according to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

After the crash, firefighters responded to 1769 Antebellum Drive and set up beams to support the home.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said there were no injuries reported.

