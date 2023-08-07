Girl Scouts deliver nearly 70,000 cookie packages to Fort Campbell soldiers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fort Campbell soldiers received a sweet surprise earlier this year.

In April, the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee donated over 50,000 cookie packages to soldiers as part of its Hugs For Our Soldiers program. During cookie season, scouts give customers the opportunity to donate toward the program when purchasing cookies of their own.

Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee delivered some sweetness to the soldiers at Fort Campbell. (Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee)

Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians in Knoxville contributed an additional 16,000 cookie packages to the soldiers, for a grand total of 66,000 sweet surprises.

“GSMIDTN sends our thanks to the entire Middle Tennessee community for its generosity,” the program said in a release.

