Former Franklin Co. Schools employee accused of several charges involving a minor

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Franklin County School employee is facing several charges, including the solicitation of a minor.

Kristi Jolynn Whelan was arrested on Aug. 6 after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office began investigating her on Aug. 4 for a complaint of inappropriate behavior.

Whelan is facing the following charges:

  • Solicitation of Minor - Solicitation of Sexual Battery by an authority figure (two counts)
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (four counts)
  • Purchasing alcohol for a child (four counts)
  • Dissemination of smoking paraphernalia to a minor

The Franklin County School District said Whalen is no longer employed by the school district, and it would not go into details about where she worked.

“As a result, the local authorities have all legal information,” Director of Schools Cary Holman said in a statement. “Franklin County School District continues to monitor all personnel records to ensure our students are receiving quality instruction and guidance for employees in good standing.”

WSMV4 was referred back to Holman’s statement when asking for more details about Whelan’s employment history with the school district.

Whelan has been released after posting a $50,000 bond, and a court date has been set for Nov. 18.

