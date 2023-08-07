First Alert Weather Day: More off and on showers and storms this week

First Alert Weather Day again on Wednesday
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Rain and storms are moving out for the remainder of the day. Another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Wednesday for more possible strong to severe thunderstorms.

THROUGH MORNING:

Calmer weather takes over this evening. The low tonight will be in the upper 60s.

DRY TUESDAY:

Tomorrow will be a mix of sun and clouds, hot, and humid with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY:

Wednesday starts off warm and humid with an afternoon high in the mid 80s. Another round of strong to severe storms is likely late Wednesday and Wednesday night prompting another First Alert Weather Day.

Another severe weather threat presents itself late in the day on Wednesday.
Another severe weather threat presents itself late in the day on Wednesday.

MORE STORMS THURSDAY INTO THE WEEKEND:

Scattered storms will persist through Thursday with a high in the low 80s.

Storms will become much more isolated in coverage on Friday through this weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday brings a few spotty showers with a night near 90.

