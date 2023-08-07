First Alert Forecast: Severe storm threat this afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Scattered strong - severe thunderstorms are likely over southern and eastern Middle Tennessee this afternoon.

THIS AFTERNOON & EVENING:

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. A Tornado Watch has been issued for many areas along and east of I-65 until 6 pm. A Severe T-Storm Watch remains in effect for Middle Tennessee until 7 pm. Damaging wind gusts to 70 mph, quarter size hail, brief localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Scattered strong - severe storms are likely this afternoon, mainly east and south of Nashville. (WSMV)

The best storm chance today will be south of I-840 and over eastern Middle Tennessee. Northwest Middle Tennessee through the greater Nashville area will likely remain dry.

By late afternoon and this evening, calmer weather will have taken over. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and lowermost 90s around Nashville.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow will be variably cloudy, hot, and humid with highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

Another round of strong to severe storms is likely late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Scattered storms will persist through Thursday.

Storms will become much more isolated in coverage on Friday through this weekend.

