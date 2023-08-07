First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong storms through the morning and early afternoon.

The overall severe threat looks isolated, with the highest risk being east of I-65 out toward the Cumberland Plateau. A cold front will be moving through the Mid State this morning and is already firing off a couple of storms, and any one of those storms could produce gusty wind and even some hail. Any storms should be gone by the afternoon, and it will be a breezy day with highs in the 80s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky for our Tuesday with temperatures in the mid-80s.

The first half of Wednesday is dry, but late-day storms are possible. There is another threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday, so another First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the day.

Thursday will be an unsettled day. Multiple rounds of rain and storms will move through. As a result, temperatures will only rise into the lower 80s.

THIS WEEKEND

A couple of isolated showers or a rumble of thunder on Friday, but many of us stay dry Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle to upper 80s. Saturday and Sunday look similar temperature-wise, and each day features a few storms. Neither day appear to be a washout at this time.

