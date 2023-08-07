Car flies through second floor of house

Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.
Crews with the Junction Fire Company put a tarp on the massive opening in the home.(Junction Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – A home in Pennsylvania is in need of repairs after a car slammed into the second floor of the house.

According to the Junction Fire Company, rescue crews stabilized the house. They put a tarp on the massive opening due to impending storms in the area.

Photos posted by the fire company show the car went into a room with a treadmill.

The fire company did not specify if anyone was injured in the crash. It is unclear how the crash happened.

A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.
A home in Pennsylvania was left with a massive hole after a car slammed through the second floor.(Junction Fire Company)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to...
Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix
Lebanon Police Department
Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of I-40 Westbound, Lebanon Police say
WSMV severe threat
First Alert Forecast: Multiple storm risks this week
Nash Pink Ride hopes to provide a safer experience for drivers and passengers.
Nash Pink Ride offers safe rides for women
wsmv forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible today into tonight

Latest News

Honolulu stands on the first baseline and Nolensville, Tenn. on the third base line during the...
Nolensville Little League one game away from 3rd straight World Series appearance
Officials in South Carolina said a newborn baby was found abandoned in some bushes.
Newborn baby girl found abandoned in bushes, police say
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An...
Attorneys for 3 last-known survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre appeal dismissed reparations case
Tough market for first time homebuyers
Study: These Tennessee cities ranked among best housing markets in U.S. for first-time homebuyers