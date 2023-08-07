Biden to welcome World Series champs Houston Astros to White House

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 19, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is returning to the White House on Monday after a vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are scheduled to welcome the World Series champion Houston Astros to the White House on Monday afternoon. It’s part of a long tradition of presidents saluting championship teams from college and professional sports.

The Astros won the 2022 World Series in six games against the National League pennant winners, the Philadelphia Phillies.

