‘Always be kind’: A fourth grader’s advice as school starts back

The fourth grader said it’s good to embrace change and try new things.
By Daniel Smithson and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - As school starts back in Cheatham County, Joey Rager has some advice for his fellow students.

Rager, a fourth grader at Kingston Spring Elementary School, said he was excited to start school Monday morning. Football players and cheerleaders from Harpeth High School welcomed Rager and other students back for the 2023-2024 school year.

The school rolled out the red carpet for students facing some changes this year.

“We are excited as a school district to get the school year going,” said Wendy Cox, the human resources director for the school system. “Our students will be using backpacks and placing them in lockers this year, but it’s just another safety measure that we are putting in place, and we are pretty positive that it would be a good safety measure.”

Joey said it’s good to embrace change. He offered some words of wisdom to his fellow classmates.

“Don’t have fears to try stuff new,” Joey said. “And always be kind.”

For more back-to-school information, check out our WSMV4 guide.

