7 Fisk University students get dorm room of their dreams with Move-In Day Mafia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As college students headed back to campus at Fisk, seven students were given an extra special surprise.

The non-profit Move-In Day Mafia helped give seven local students the dorm room of their dreams on Sunday.

The organization gives free dorm makeovers to HBCU students who grew up homeless, in foster care or come from families needing financial help.

“Moving in with regular people who come from families with money is already a struggle,” said Damarion Robinson, a Fisk University freshman. “You can imagine what people who lack family support or money may be, so just having them is just a big thing and I’m very appreciative of that.”

Move-In Day Mafia doesn’t just help students in their first year. The nonprofit supports the students from move-in day until graduation helping them afford staples like toiletries and groceries for their entire time on campus.

The nonprofit relies on donations. To help donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.