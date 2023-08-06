Smyrna man arrested on street racing allegations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna man was arrested as part of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s continuing efforts to combat street racing.

Police said Kyle Paulson, 20, was arrested over the weekend for rioting and reckless endangerment.

Paulson is allegedly part of a known racing group in Nashville. He was seen “whipping and sliding” in an orange Mustang during a “slideshow” in a South Nashville parking lot Saturday night, according to police.

The lot’s owner did not permit the group to drive in their lot.

Paulson was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, four counts of felony reckless endangerment with a weapon, and two counts of rioting. He is currently being held on a $111,000 bond.

Police said additional charges are expected.

