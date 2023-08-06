Smyrna man arrested on street racing allegations

The man was arrested over the weekend for rioting and reckless endangerment.
Skid marks on road (generic)
Skid marks on road (generic)(WAFB)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Smyrna man was arrested as part of the Metro Nashville Police Department’s continuing efforts to combat street racing.

Police said Kyle Paulson, 20, was arrested over the weekend for rioting and reckless endangerment.

Paulson is allegedly part of a known racing group in Nashville. He was seen “whipping and sliding” in an orange Mustang during a “slideshow” in a South Nashville parking lot Saturday night, according to police.

The lot’s owner did not permit the group to drive in their lot.

Paulson was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, four counts of felony reckless endangerment with a weapon, and two counts of rioting. He is currently being held on a $111,000 bond.

Police said additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Storms through this weekend
Nash Pink Ride hopes to provide a safer experience for drivers and passengers.
Nash Pink Ride offers safe rides for women
Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to...
Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on I-65
Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school

Latest News

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South at Mile Marker 88, according to the...
One dead after I-65 crash
The crash happened near mile marker 232.
I-40 shut down after crash
Kyle Kirkwood (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Kyle Kirkwood wins Music City Grand Prix
The Music City Grand Prix has canceled three events this week.
Rain affects Music City Grand Prix events