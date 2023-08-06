Second motorcycle crash reported Friday night in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcycle crash involving a vehicle was reported just before midnight on Friday, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The crash happened at Tiny Town Road and Sunset Meadows Way. Police said the motorcyclist was airlifted to Nashville and is reportedly in stable condition.

This was the second crash to take place in Clarksville Friday night.

The first crash also involved a motorcycle and a vehicle and happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Police said the motorcyclist did not survive the crash.

The driver’s condition is unknown in both crashes.

The second crash remains under investigation.

