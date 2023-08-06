Second motorcycle crash reported Friday night in Clarksville

The first crash happened just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Clarksville Police Department.
Crash on Tiny Town Road
Crash on Tiny Town Road(Dash 10 Media)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcycle crash involving a vehicle was reported just before midnight on Friday, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

The crash happened at Tiny Town Road and Sunset Meadows Way. Police said the motorcyclist was airlifted to Nashville and is reportedly in stable condition.

This was the second crash to take place in Clarksville Friday night.

Previous Coverage
Motorcycle driver killed in Clarksville crash

The first crash also involved a motorcycle and a vehicle and happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Police said the motorcyclist did not survive the crash.

The driver’s condition is unknown in both crashes.

The second crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Storms through this weekend
Nash Pink Ride hopes to provide a safer experience for drivers and passengers.
Nash Pink Ride offers safe rides for women
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on I-65
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to...
Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix

Latest News

Man shot while walking dog in Midtown
Midtown dog owners on edge after Nashville man shot while walking dog
Man shot while walking dog in Midtown
Man shot while walking dog in Midtown
Lebanon Police Department
Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of I-40 Westbound, Lebanon Police say
Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to...
Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix