Room In The Inn founder dies at 80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Father Charles Strobel, the founder of Room In The Inn, passed away at the age of 80. The nonprofit organization said Strobel died peacefully on Sunday morning, Aug. 6.

Room In The Inn helps people experiencing homelessness recover through education, self-help and work.

Strobel founded the organization in the winter of 1985. He opened the doors of his parish to people who were looking for “sanctuary” in the church parking lot, according to Room In The Inn.

After one year, in 1986, four churches began helping shelter people experiencing homelessness, Room In The Inn said. Now in 2023, almost 200 congregations with more than 7,000 volunteers help about 1,500 men and women from November 1 through March 31 each year.

“We are so grateful for his life and for his legacy. May he rest in peace,” Room In The Inn wrote in a Facebook post.

Room In The Inn said a community celebration will be held in the coming weeks.

