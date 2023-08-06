Music City Grand Prix faces more cancelations due to weather

The Music City Grand Prix has canceled three events this week.
Music City Grand Prix returns to Nashville
Music City Grand Prix returns to Nashville(Emmalee Ramos)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Big Machine Music City Grand Prix canceled their Toyota GR Cup Race due to weather.

The event organizers have urged everyone to take shelter indoors. The Toyota GR Cup Race was supposed to start at 7:05 p.m.

The Flo Rida concert was also pushed back to 6:30 p.m. Saturday night due to severe weather.

This has been the third event Music City Grand Prix has had to cancel this week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

