Music City Grand Prix faces more cancelations due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Big Machine Music City Grand Prix canceled their Toyota GR Cup Race due to weather.

Toyota GR Cup Race has been cancelled! Stay tuned for more updates! — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (@MusicCityGP) August 6, 2023

The event organizers have urged everyone to take shelter indoors. The Toyota GR Cup Race was supposed to start at 7:05 p.m.

The Flo Rida concert was also pushed back to 6:30 p.m. Saturday night due to severe weather.

This has been the third event Music City Grand Prix has had to cancel this week.

