Midtown dog owners on edge after Nashville man shot while walking dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are looking for a person who they said shot a man who was walking his dog outside of a Midtown apartment.

The shooting happened along 19th Avenue South on Friday morning.

The shooting was something many dog owners said they never saw coming.

“We’re like, ‘What is going on?’” said Shannon O’Connor, a witness at the scene.

O’Connor said she and her friend were leaving a bar across the street around 3:30 a.m. when they saw police lights.

“We’re like, ‘Okay, something serious has happened,’” O’Connor said. “We were constantly Googling it and come to find out, some guy walking his dog got shot.”

Metro Police said a 52-year-old man stepped out of his Midtown apartment to walk his dog. He told police two men walked up behind him. His dog lunged at one of the suspects but didn’t actually bite them.

The victim said that is when he and the suspects began arguing, He said it escalated to the point where one of the men pulled out a gun and shot him. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

“Me and my friend were both like, ‘That could have been us,’” O’Connor said.

O’Connor and her friend weren’t the only ones who feared an incident like this could happen to them.

Kelly Cranston, a local dog owner who lives near the shooting, also expressed her concerns.

“Milo is a puppy. He’s almost four months old, so I mean we can’t always contain every little motion and he does get excited at times when people are approaching him,” Cranston said.

“It’s sad you’re like ‘Oh, can I go walk my dog? Or am I going to get shot,’” O’Connor said.

