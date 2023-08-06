Kyle Kirkwood wins Music City Grand Prix

The IndyCar racer took home the prize following Sunday’s race through downtown.
Kyle Kirkwood (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Kyle Kirkwood (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - IndyCar racer Kyle Kirkwood has won the Music City Grand Prix.

The race took place on Sunday throughout downtown Nashville despite weather concerns.

Previous Coverage
Music City Grand Prix faces more cancelations due to weather
Music City Grand Prix will go on rain or shine

On Saturday, the Toyota GR Cup Race was canceled due to the severe storms in the area. Event organizers urged everyone to take shelter indoors.

