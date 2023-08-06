Kyle Kirkwood wins Music City Grand Prix
The IndyCar racer took home the prize following Sunday’s race through downtown.
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - IndyCar racer Kyle Kirkwood has won the Music City Grand Prix.
The race took place on Sunday throughout downtown Nashville despite weather concerns.
Previous Coverage
On Saturday, the Toyota GR Cup Race was canceled due to the severe storms in the area. Event organizers urged everyone to take shelter indoors.
