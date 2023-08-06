First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible today into tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More strong storms will push through the Midstate this afternoon and evening into the overnight hours for some.

The main threat with today’s storms will be damaging wind. We could also see some hail and localized flooding from heavy downpours. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the low 90s with some dry times throughout the day.

We will see showers and storms linger into Monday morning. Then, drying out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, too, in the upper 80s. Lows will fall to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be the pick of the week! Expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures a little below average in the mid 80s.

More rain will move back in Wednesday night. We’re in for a bit of an unsettled rest of the week. Rain showers and storms will stick around through the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will remain cooler than average in the 80s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.