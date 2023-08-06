First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms possible today into tonight

Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat.
All of the Midstate is under a Level 2 out of 5 severe threat today.
All of the Midstate is under a Level 2 out of 5 severe threat today.(none)
By Melanie Layden
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More strong storms will push through the Midstate this afternoon and evening into the overnight hours for some.

The main threat with today’s storms will be damaging wind. We could also see some hail and localized flooding from heavy downpours. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the low 90s with some dry times throughout the day.

We will see showers and storms linger into Monday morning. Then, drying out in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a touch cooler, too, in the upper 80s. Lows will fall to the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be the pick of the week! Expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures a little below average in the mid 80s.

More rain will move back in Wednesday night. We’re in for a bit of an unsettled rest of the week. Rain showers and storms will stick around through the rest of the week into the weekend. Highs will remain cooler than average in the 80s with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Storms through this weekend
Nash Pink Ride hopes to provide a safer experience for drivers and passengers.
Nash Pink Ride offers safe rides for women
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on I-65
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to...
Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix

Latest News

Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible on Sunday
Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
wsmv forecast
Saturday morning First Alert forecast
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Storms through this weekend