First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible Early Monday

A broken line of storms will develop Monday morning and last through the afternoon
Damaging winds could accompany any stronger storms on Monday.
Damaging winds could accompany any stronger storms on Monday.(WSMV)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some storms are possible tonight, but strong storms are a greater concern for the first half of the day Monday

Temperatures tonight will only fall into the 70s. Some storms could develop overnight, but some folks will stay dry until tomorrow.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong storms through the morning and early afternoon. A cold front will be moving through the Mid State early in the day. If storms can get going along this front, they could produce damaging winds and hail. Otherwise, it will be a breezy day with highs in the 80s.

Tuesday is likely the nicest and driest day of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs will range from the lower to middle 80s.

The first half of Wednesday is dry, but late day storms are possible. Strong storms can’t be ruled out. Additional storms develop overnight and carry into Thursday.

Thursday will be an unsettled day. Multiple rounds of rain and storms will move through. As a result, temperatures will only rise into the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEKEND

Friday is not looking terrible. An isolated storm is possible, but it looks like most folks will stay dry. Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle to upper 80s. Saturday and Sunday look similar temperature wise, and each day features a few storms. Neither of the days appear to be a washout at this time.

