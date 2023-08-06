Driver dies in two-car crash on Hillsboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that happened over the weekend.

Police said at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, 64-year-old Alan Baker was traveling down Hillsboro Pike with his headlights turned off. Baker crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Jeep Wrangler.

The 34-year-old driver of the Jeep was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Baker died at the scene, according to police.

Baker will be tested to determine whether impairment was a factor in the fatal crash.

