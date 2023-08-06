Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of I-40 Westbound, Lebanon Police say

The crash happened near mile marker 232.
Lebanon Police Department
Lebanon Police Department(Lebanon Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department has issued a traffic alert saying that all lanes on I-40 Westbound are closed due to a crash with injuries.

The crash happened between Mount Juliet and Lebanon around 10 p.m. near the Highway 109 exit.

Officials are on the scene investigating.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school
Homicide investigation at an apartment complex in South Nashville.
Teen found dead in south Nashville
Dyer and Obion counties experienced flash flooding from Thursday night’s storms.
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in West Tennessee
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Storms through this weekend
Mike Vrabel
Titans cut potential starter following altercations in back-to-back practices

Latest News

Man shot while walking dog in Midtown
Midtown dog owners on edge after Nashville man shot while walking dog
Man shot while walking dog in Midtown
Man shot while walking dog in Midtown
Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible on Sunday
Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to...
Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix