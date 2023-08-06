Crash with injuries shuts down all lanes of I-40 Westbound, Lebanon Police say

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department has issued a traffic alert saying that all lanes on I-40 Westbound are closed due to a crash with injuries.

The crash happened between Mount Juliet and Lebanon around 10 p.m. near the Highway 109 exit.

Officials are on the scene investigating.

This story is developing.

