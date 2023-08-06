Cheatham County Schools offers free, reduced meals for school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools will offer free and reduced-price meals ahead of the school year.

The applications for this program opened on Friday.

For families who believe their children qualify for free or reduced meals, the Cheatham County School District said it is important they complete the application.

Applications can be completed online via Skyward. Printed applications will also be available at each school beginning Aug. 7.

In order for the student to receive the benefits, applications must be submitted and approved each school year, according to the Cheatham County School District.

“Only one application per family is needed,” the Cheatham County School District said in a Facebook post.

The school district said prices will remain the same as last year.

The district also listed the cost of breakfast and lunch prices below:

Breakfast prices:

Students (Pre-K-12): $2 (reduced 30 cents)

Staff: $2.75

Adult: $2.75

Lunch prices:

K-12 students: $3.75 (reduced 40 cents)

Staff: $4.00

Adult $4.50

Holiday: $5.00

