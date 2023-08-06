Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix

Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb and Jason Scheff will join voices to sing the National Anthem.


By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announced that Carly Pearce will no longer perform the National Anthem due to vocal strain.

In her place, the Music City Grand Prix announced artists Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb and Jason Scheff will join voices to sing the National Anthem for the NTT Indycar Series race at 11:30 a.m.

DeMarcus, Crabb and Scheff will perform the National Anthem live at 11:11 a.m. Central time.

