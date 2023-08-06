Carly Pearce to no longer sing at Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announced that Carly Pearce will no longer perform the National Anthem due to vocal strain.

In her place, the Music City Grand Prix announced artists Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb and Jason Scheff will join voices to sing the National Anthem for the NTT Indycar Series race at 11:30 a.m.

DeMarcus, Crabb and Scheff will perform the National Anthem live at 11:11 a.m. Central time.

Due to vocal strain, Carly Pearce is unfortunately no longer able to perform the National Anthem at The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix tomorrow, but we are honored to welcome Jay DeMarcus All-Stars to perform the Anthem LIVE at 11:11am CST on NBC prior to the race! pic.twitter.com/miuMRmcDzd — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix (@MusicCityGP) August 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.