Police investigating shooting at Hadley Park Towers

Police said the shooting happened Saturday morning.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in North Nashville.

The shooting was reported at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday at the Hadley Park Towers. The complex is considered to be an elderly and disabled property, according to the Metro Development and Housing Agency.

MNPD did not release any further information.

