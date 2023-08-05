Motorcycle driver killed in Clarksville crash

The crash between the motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m.
Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Fort Campbell...
Clarksville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a motorcycle has died after a crash involving another vehicle on Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville Police said.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Quinn Lane. All lanes of Fort Campbell Boulevard were closed during the crash investigation. Northbound traffic is being diverted at Ashbury Road while southbound traffic is being diverted at the 101st Airborne Division Parkway.

Police said the status of the driver of the other vehicle is unknown at this time.

