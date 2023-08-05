Man dead after single-vehicle crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South at Mile Marker 88, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 39-year-old Brandon Perry Day, of Adams, TN, was driving south when he crossed over two lanes before leaving the roadway and hitting the center concrete median wall.

Day was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died, police said.

A toxicology test will determine whether impairment was a factor in the fatal crash, according to police.

