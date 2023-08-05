Man dead after single-vehicle crash on I-65

Police said the man died after crashing into the center concrete median wall.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South at Mile Marker 88, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said 39-year-old Brandon Perry Day, of Adams, TN, was driving south when he crossed over two lanes before leaving the roadway and hitting the center concrete median wall.

Day was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died, police said.

A toxicology test will determine whether impairment was a factor in the fatal crash, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school
Homicide investigation at an apartment complex in South Nashville.
Teen found dead in south Nashville
Dyer and Obion counties experienced flash flooding from Thursday night’s storms.
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in West Tennessee
Mike Vrabel
Titans cut potential starter following altercations in back-to-back practices
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Storms through this weekend

Latest News

Saturday evening weather update
First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible on Sunday
Police investigation at senior living apartments
Shooting at Hadley Park Towers
Police investigating shooting at Hadley Park Towers
Lebanon Police Department
Area in Lebanon to be without water after water main break