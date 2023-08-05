Goodlettsville man arrested after being accused of stealing truck

Police said the victim didn’t initially report the incident.
Hendersonville Police Logo
Hendersonville Police Logo(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Goodlettsville man was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck in mid-July, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the Hendersonville Police Department responded after a vehicle was allegedly stolen overnight from 126 Monthaven Blvd.

Police said the victim’s spare keys were stolen during a vehicle burglary in mid-July.

Police said the victim didn’t initially report the incident. Hendersonville Police began investigating the incident and identified 31-year-old Trevor Clark, of Goodlettsville as a suspect.

With the help of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Millersville Police Department, Clark was arrested at his home where the stolen truck was found.

Clark was charged with burglary of theft over $2,500 and was booked in the Sumner County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tap water
Drinking water tests positive for lead at this Middle Tennessee school
Homicide investigation at an apartment complex in South Nashville.
Teen found dead in south Nashville
Dyer and Obion counties experienced flash flooding from Thursday night’s storms.
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in West Tennessee
Mike Vrabel
Titans cut potential starter following altercations in back-to-back practices
wsmv forecast
First Alert Forecast: Storms through this weekend

Latest News

The school system launched the Here Comes the Bus app that’s available on the Apple Store and...
Robertson Co. testing out new bus tracking app
Due to this shortage, some dedicated drivers have been taking on double routes.
Williamson Co. plans to tackle bus driver shortage
Police say a 52-year-old man left his home in the 1900 block of Broadway to walk his dog when...
Man shot while walking dog in Midtown
Police say the suspect told her that he would be better able to explain the Junior ROTC program...
Mount Juliet man charged with statutory rape