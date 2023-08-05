Goodlettsville man arrested after being accused of stealing truck

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Goodlettsville man was arrested for allegedly stealing a truck in mid-July, according to the Hendersonville Police Department.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the Hendersonville Police Department responded after a vehicle was allegedly stolen overnight from 126 Monthaven Blvd.

Police said the victim’s spare keys were stolen during a vehicle burglary in mid-July.

Police said the victim didn’t initially report the incident. Hendersonville Police began investigating the incident and identified 31-year-old Trevor Clark, of Goodlettsville as a suspect.

With the help of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Millersville Police Department, Clark was arrested at his home where the stolen truck was found.

Clark was charged with burglary of theft over $2,500 and was booked in the Sumner County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

