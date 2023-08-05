First Alert Weather Day: Strong Storms Possible on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong storms with damaging winds

A line of storms will move through later this evening and early tonight bringing an isolated severe threat of damaging winds. Be ready to bring any evening plans inside if you hear thunder.

Damaging winds are the primary concern with strong storms moving through on Sunday. (WSMV)

Sunday will start of dry for most, if not all, and temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees for most as a result. During the late afternoon and evening hours, a cluster of strong storms will press into the Mid State. Damaging winds are the main threat and appear most likely north of I-40.

Some storms will stick around into the first half of Monday as a cold front presses through the Mid State. There could be an isolated strong storm, but most of us should see drier conditions for the second half of the day. The exception will be for those south of I-40.

Tuesday doesn’t look bad at all. Partly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the middle 80s. Unsettled weather returns quickly.

Wednesday could feature some late day storms. The timing is still uncertain so make sure you check back for updates. Heavier rain and storms are expected into Thursday. That is likely the most unsettled day of the week. Highs will only make it into the lower 80s for most as a result of the rain and cloud cover.

Friday and Saturday could feature pop-up storms. Nothing widespread appears likely at this point. Highs will be back in the upper 80s both days.

