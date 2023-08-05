Area in Lebanon to be without water after water main break
Water will be shut off while utility crews work to fix the issue.
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department said people in the area of Carver Lane will be without water after a water main break.
Police said water will be shut off while utility crews work to fix the issue.
Lebanon officials urge that people use caution in the area.
