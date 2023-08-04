Woman accused of stealing $10K Gucci purse from Nashville bar

The woman is accused of stealing the purse from Mother’s Ruin bar at 1239 Sixth Ave. in Germantown.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 25-year-old woman was arrested Thursday morning after police say she stole a $10,000 Gucci purse from a Nashville bar.

Madeline Lublin is charged with theft of property valued at more than $2,500, a felony.

Lublin is accused of stealing the Gucci purse from Mother’s Ruin bar at 1239 Sixth Ave in Germantown. Security footage allegedly shows a man handing Lublin the purse. Lublin then tied a sweatshirt around her neck and then moved the purse under the sweatshirt, before walking out of the bar, police said.

Lublin was later arrested at her home and has since been released on bond. She has a court date set for Sept. 8.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

