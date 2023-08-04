Williamson County Schools address bus driver shortage, teacher hiring efforts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As schools reopen their doors for a new academic year, Williamson County is facing the challenges of increased traffic and a shortage of bus drivers. The school district is working to hire more drivers and have a message to parents to help ensure a smooth start to the school year.

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Golden recently acknowledged that their current bus driver staffing stands at 80%. Due to this shortage, some dedicated drivers have been taking on double routes. Those drivers are doing a 30-minute route before going to pick up a second group of students. The double routes have been implemented as a temporary solution until the district hires more bus drivers.

“We know we have a shortage of drivers and traffic patterns can be a problem, especially as school starts,” Golden said. “We encourage our families to download our app so they can track their child’s school bus. Sometimes if there is a substitute, you are tracking a different bus.”

In response to the bus driver shortage, the Williamson County School District is looking to hire 20% more bus drivers to fill the gaps. While the district works to hire additional drivers, parents are encouraged to use the school district’s app to track their child’s school bus in real-time and receive updates on any potential delays or changes in routes.

Golden also highlighted the district’s efforts to hire more math, language, science, and special education teachers and assistants.

