Titans cut potential starter following altercations in back-to-back practices
Jones was competing for that starting job against newcomer Chris Hubbard and rookie Jaelyn Duncan.
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have cut a potential starter in training camp.
On Tuesday, right tackle Jamarco Jones scuffled with defensive star Jeffrey Simmons and on Thursday, he cheap-shotted Chance Campbell on a crackback block.
Both altercations ended up with Jones being tossed from practice. Now, the potential starter on Tennessee’s offensive line is no longer on the team.
