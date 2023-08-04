Titans cut potential starter following altercations in back-to-back practices

Mike Vrabel
Mike Vrabel(AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have cut a potential starter in training camp.

On Tuesday, right tackle Jamarco Jones scuffled with defensive star Jeffrey Simmons and on Thursday, he cheap-shotted Chance Campbell on a crackback block.

Both altercations ended up with Jones being tossed from practice. Now, the potential starter on Tennessee’s offensive line is no longer on the team.

Jones was competing for that starting job against newcomer Chris Hubbard and rookie Jaelyn Duncan.

