Titans cut potential starter following altercations in back-to-back practices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have cut a potential starter in training camp.

On Tuesday, right tackle Jamarco Jones scuffled with defensive star Jeffrey Simmons and on Thursday, he cheap-shotted Chance Campbell on a crackback block.

Both altercations ended up with Jones being tossed from practice. Now, the potential starter on Tennessee’s offensive line is no longer on the team.

Jones was competing for that starting job against newcomer Chris Hubbard and rookie Jaelyn Duncan.

2nd practice in a row where Jamarco Jones was involved in a little post-play jawing.

Jones cracked back on Jack Gibbens on a play and Azeez Al-Shaair didn’t take too kindly to it.#Titans — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 3, 2023

Vrabel said it was not a clean play fwiw https://t.co/T3K53z1wOA — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 3, 2023

And here's the end result. The Titans have released Jamarco Jones.



With Petit-Frere suspended for the first 6 games, that leaves Chris Hubbard and Jaelyn Duncan as guys who've been in the rotation for the starting Right Tackle job https://t.co/SkWaR1blZl — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisWSMV) August 3, 2023

